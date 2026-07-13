Source: Paras Griffin/Shareif Ziyadat/Getty / Paras Griffin/Shareif Ziyadat/Getty

50 Cent Reacts to His Diddy Documentary Receiving 3 Emmy Noms: ‘You Can’t Argue With the Work’

50 Cent received three Emmy nominations for his work producing the Diddy documentary, “Sean Combs: The Reckoning,” for Netflix. The docuseries picked up nominations for outstanding documentary or nonfiction series, outstanding directing for a documentary/nonfiction program, and outstanding picture editing for a nonfiction program. The series, which delves into the rise and fall of Diddy, received praise from fellow artists like Busta Rhymes. 50 Cent, known for his commitment to storytelling, expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him by those who shared their stories for the project. Diddy, who was sentenced to 50 months behind bars for violating federal prostitution laws, was the subject of the documentary. This work sparked conversations about his alleged misconduct. 50 Cent is now gearing up for the premiere of his boxing crime drama, “Fightland,” on Starz. Source: https://www.billboard.com/music/rb-hip-hop/50-cent-diddy-documentary-emmy-nominations-1236290583/