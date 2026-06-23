R&B After Hours Wine & Dine Wednesday at Prime 47: Midnight Elegance

R&B After Hours Wine & Dine Wednesday at Prime 47

Join 106.7 WTLC and Karen Vaughn for an exclusive evening of great conversation, smooth R&B vibes, and elevated experiences at Prime 47 in downtown Indianapolis!

On Wednesday, July 15, guests are invited to enjoy Wine & Dine Wednesday featuring light refreshments, networking, and a chance to unwind with fellow professionals in a sophisticated atmosphere.

As a special bonus, attendees will have the opportunity to win tickets to the Indiana Black Expo All White Affair, one of the hottest events of Summer Celebration weekend. Plus, be sure to try the signature cocktail of the evening, the Midnight Elegance — a dark berry-infused wine cocktail featuring edible gold shimmer.

Whether you’re looking to connect, relax, or simply enjoy a night out, this is the perfect midweek destination.