The Social Security Administration has revealed the top baby names for 2020 and surprisingly the top names from 2019 stayed at the top of the list. Both the top three names for girls (Olivia, Emma, and Ava), and the top three names for boys (Liam, Noah, and Oliver)from 2019 have remained the top three names in 2020.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Top 10 Names for Girls & Boys in 2020
|Boys
|Girls
|1. Liam
|1. Olivia
|2. Noah
|2. Emma
|3. Oliver
|3. Ava
|4. Elijah
|4. Charlotte
|5. William
|5. Sophia
|6. James
|6. Amelia
|7. Benjamin
|7. Isabella
|8. Lucas
|8. Mia
|9. Henry
|9. Evelyn
|10. Alexander
|10. Harper
Wondering what the top names of the last decade are? Noah and Emma are the top boy and girl names born during the 2010s. To find out more about popular baby names visit the Social Security Administration website here.
9 Adorable Photos Of Kevin Hart & Eniko’s Baby Girl, Kaori
9 Adorable Photos Of Kevin Hart & Eniko’s Baby Girl, Kaori
1.1 of 9
2.2 of 9
3.3 of 9
4.4 of 9
5.5 of 9
6.6 of 9
7.7 of 9
8.8 of 9
9.9 of 9
The Latest:
- The Top Baby Names of 2020 Have Been Revealed
- Leigh Davenport’s ‘Run The World’ Puts Black Sisterhood On Display
- Authorities Failed To Act After Internal Probe Finds Cops Shouldn’t Have Fired Into Breonna Taylor’s Apartment
- Nicki Minaj Breaks The Internet Wearing $50 Pink Crocs
- Why Every Black Man Should Build A Garden In Their Apartment
- 50 Cent Wins Reserve Grand Champion Honor
- ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Renewed For Season 18
- The North Split will close this weekend for 18 months
- It’s Ralph Though: Polo Ralph Lauren Releases Major League Baseball Capsule
- Black Lives Matter art to be displayed at new exhibit in Indiana State Museum
The Top Baby Names of 2020 Have Been Revealed was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com