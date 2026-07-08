Join Karen Vaughn Live at the Indiana Black Expo Music Heritage Festival Outdoor Concert

Get ready for one of the biggest nights of the Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration!

Join Karen Vaughn and 106.7 WTLC live from the Indiana Black Expo Music Heritage Festival Outdoor Concert on Saturday, July 18, as we bring you all the excitement from one of Indianapolis’ premier summer events.

This year’s incredible lineup features KEM, King George, October London, and the legendary Midnight Star, delivering an unforgettable evening of classic R&B, smooth soul, Southern Soul, and timeless funk.

Stop by the WTLC broadcast, enjoy live entertainment, and experience an evening filled with music, culture, and community alongside thousands of fans.

Whether you’re coming to hear your favorite artists, spend time with family and friends, or celebrate another unforgettable Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration, this is a concert you won’t want to miss.

We’ll see you at the Music Heritage Festival!