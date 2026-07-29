Busta Rhymes Live at the 2026 Indiana State Fair

Get ready for a legendary night at the 2026 Indiana State Fair as Busta Rhymes takes the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage on Thursday, August 13!

Before the show, stop by and say hello to Karen Vaughn from 106.7 WTLC, who will be broadcasting live from the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Come enjoy an afternoon filled with music, great food, family fun, and one of the biggest free concerts of the Fair.

This year’s Indiana State Fair theme, “Always a Hit,” celebrates Indiana’s love of baseball while bringing together unforgettable entertainment, exciting attractions, and classic Fair traditions.

While you’re there, don’t miss:

• Busta Rhymes live on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage

• Delicious Fair favorites and unique new food creations

• Midway rides and carnival games

• Animal exhibits, 4-H competitions, and agricultural experiences

• Family attractions including Little Hands on the Farm, Pioneer Village, and more

Karen Vaughn’s appearance is powered by Indiana Donor Network & Donate Life Indiana.