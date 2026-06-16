Mike Epps & Friends Comedy Show

Get ready for a night full of laughs as Indianapolis’ own Mike Epps returns home for one of the hottest comedy events of the summer.

On Friday, August 28, Mike Epps and Friends will take over the historic Murat Theatre at Old National Centre for an unforgettable evening of comedy, entertainment, and nonstop laughs. Known for his legendary stand-up performances, iconic movie roles, and undeniable stage presence, Mike Epps continues to be one of the most celebrated comedians in the game.