GET TICKETS: Desi Banks Is Coming to Indianapolis

Comedy fans, this one’s for you!

Desi Banks is bringing the laughs to Indianapolis on Friday, November 13 at the Old National Centre

Listen to The DL Hughley Show all week long for your shot at scoring a pair of tickets to one of the hottest comedy shows coming to the city. From viral skits to sold out tours, Desi Banks has become one of comedy’s biggest stars, and now he’s bringing the energy live to Indy.

Contest runs May 11 through May 15. Five lucky winners will each receive a pair of digital tickets.

Don’t miss your chance to laugh all night long with Desi Banks at Old National Centre!