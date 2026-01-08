Bruno Mars: The Romantic Tour – Indianapolis

Bruno Mars is bringing The Romantic Tour to Indianapolis for one unforgettable night.

Known for his electrifying performances, timeless hits, and undeniable stage presence, Bruno Mars will take over the city with a show built on passion, rhythm, and pure musical excellence. Fans can expect a high-energy production paired with smooth, romantic vibes that have made him one of the most celebrated performers of his generation.

Joining him for the night are special guests Anderson .Paak, performing as DJ Pee.Wee, and RAYE, adding even more soul and energy to an already stacked lineup.



Tickets On Sale: Thursday, January 15 at 12:00 PM local time

This is one night, one stage, and one of the biggest tours of the year. Indianapolis, don’t miss it.