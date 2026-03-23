TLC & Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue

Get ready for a legendary night of R&B and hip hop as TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue take the stage at Ruoff Music Center.

This all-star lineup brings together some of the most influential and iconic groups in music history for one unforgettable night packed with hits, nostalgia, and nonstop energy. From timeless anthems to fan-favorite classics, each act delivers a performance that helped shape the sound of a generation.

Whether you grew up on these records or you’re experiencing them live for the first time, this is a can’t-miss concert celebrating the legacy of R&B and hip hop.



Ticket Information

Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 26 at 10 AM through Ticketmaster.



Get your tickets here:

