GET TICKETS: Jodeci 35th Anniversary Tour of Forever My Lady Coming to Indianapolis

Jodeci 35th Anniversary Tour of Forever My Lady Coming to Indianapolis

Jodeci is bringing the 35th Anniversary Tour of Forever My Lady to Indianapolis this fall, giving fans the chance to celebrate one of the most iconic R&B groups of all time.

The legendary quartet will take the stage at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre on Sunday, November 8, 2026, for a night packed with timeless hits and unforgettable memories.

Known for classics like “Forever My Lady,” “Come and Talk to Me,” “Cry for You,” and “Feenin’,” Jodeci helped define the sound of 1990s R&B and continues to influence artists across generations.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 31 at 10:00 a.m. ET through Ticketmaster.

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