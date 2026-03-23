Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass Live in Indianapolis

Legendary trumpeter Herb Alpert brings his iconic sound to Indianapolis with Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass for a special night at Clowes Memorial Hall.

With a career spanning decades, Herb Alpert is known for his signature blend of jazz, pop, and Latin-inspired rhythms that have defined generations of music. From timeless classics to fan-favorite hits, this live performance delivers a unique and unforgettable concert experience filled with smooth sounds and vibrant energy.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering his music for the first time, this is a rare opportunity to see a true music legend live on stage.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

Get your tickets here:

