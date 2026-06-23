Get Tickets: Erykah Badu Indianapolis Show

106.7 WTLC is giving you the chance to win tickets to see the legendary Erykah Badu before they go on sale! – Listen Live

The Queen of Neo Soul is bringing her unforgettable live show to Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park on September 22, 2026, and WTLC listeners can win their way in before anyone else.

From timeless classics like “On & On,” “Bag Lady,” and “Tyrone” to her groundbreaking influence on R&B, soul, and hip-hop culture, Erykah Badu continues to captivate audiences around the world with her unique artistry and powerful stage presence.

Listen to 106.7 WTLC during Midday and Afternoons from Tuesday, June 23 through Friday, June 26 for your chance to win a pair of tickets before they’re available to the public.

Don’t miss your opportunity to experience one of music’s most iconic voices live in concert.

Keep it locked to WTLC for your chance to win before you buy!