

R&B After Hours Wine & Dine Wednesday: Denim & Pearls

Join 106.7 WTLC for an unforgettable evening of great food, music, and networking at R&B After Hours Wine & Dine Wednesday: Denim & Pearls!

Hosted by Karen Vaughn, this special event brings together good vibes, great conversations, and an elevated atmosphere at one of Indianapolis’ premier dining destinations, Prime 47. Whether you’re catching up with friends, meeting new people, or simply looking for the perfect midweek outing, this is the place to be.

Slip into your favorite denim and pearls, enjoy an incredible dining experience, and dance the night away as Sounds by Todd keeps the energy flowing all evening.

Event Details

Hosted by: Karen Vaughn

Karen Vaughn Music by: Sounds by Todd

Sounds by Todd Dress Theme: Denim & Pearls

Bring your crew and make it a night to remember with great music, delicious food, and the signature R&B atmosphere you can only find with 106.7 WTLC.

Reserve your spot today and we’ll see you at Wine & Dine Wednesday: Denim & Pearls!