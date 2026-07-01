Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration 2026

- Date/time: Jul 9 to Jul 19
- Address: Indianapolis, Indiana
Our legacy. our Influence. Our Future.
JOIN WTLC FOR IBE’S SUMMER CELEBRATION FRIDAY, JULY 9TH THRU THE 19TH!
BRING THE WHOLE FAMILY FOR ALL THE FREE, FUN AND BRAND-NEW ACTIVITIES–ALL LIVE AND POWERED BY ESKENAZI HEALTH.
Check out the full event schedule here 👉🏾 www.summercelebration.net/events
106.7 WTLC supports Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center, where all clients are treated with dignity, confidentiality and respect. If you or a loved one needs help, get the help you need and remember you are not alone. For more information call 317-880-8491 or visit http://www.eskenazihealth.edu.
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