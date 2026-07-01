Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration 2026

Our legacy. our Influence. Our Future.

JOIN WTLC FOR IBE’S SUMMER CELEBRATION FRIDAY, JULY 9TH THRU THE 19TH!



BRING THE WHOLE FAMILY FOR ALL THE FREE, FUN AND BRAND-NEW ACTIVITIES–ALL LIVE AND POWERED BY ESKENAZI HEALTH.

Check out the full event schedule here 👉🏾 www.summercelebration.net/events

The Indiana Black Expo (IBE) is an effective voice & vehicle for the social and economic advancement of African American youth & families.As a pillar of the Indiana community since 1970, IBE has encouraged and empowered individuals through education, events, and hands-on initiatives. The organization has continued to evolve its programming to find new ways to proactively address the most relevant issues and contribute to positive change. This is just the beginning.

106.7 WTLC supports Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center, where all clients are treated with dignity, confidentiality and respect. If you or a loved one needs help, get the help you need and remember you are not alone. For more information call 317-880-8491 or visit http://www.eskenazihealth.edu.