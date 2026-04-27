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Get Ticekts: PJ Morton Live in Indianapolis

Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and musician PJ Morton is bringing his soulful sound to the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre on Tuesday, July 28th.

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Pj Morton
  • Date/time: Jul 28, 7:00pm to 11:00pm
  • Venue: Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
  • Address: Indianapolis, IN

Get Ticekts: PJ Morton Live in Indianapolis

Indianapolis, get ready for a night of smooth vibes and real R&B.

Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and musician PJ Morton is bringing his soulful sound to the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre on Tuesday, July 28th. Known for his rich vocals, live instrumentation, and timeless records, PJ Morton delivers a performance that blends classic R&B with a modern feel.

With support from DJ Arie Spins, this is set to be a night full of feel-good energy, live music, and unforgettable moments.

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