Sky Soul Festival

Get ready for an unforgettable day of music, culture, and energy at the Sky Soul Festival.

Headlined by Fantasia and Busta Rhymes, this highly anticipated festival brings together some of the biggest names in R&B, hip hop, and soul for a full day of live performances along the scenic waterfront in Louisville.

From powerhouse vocals to high-energy sets, Sky Soul Festival delivers a dynamic experience that celebrates music, community, and summer vibes all in one place. With additional artists and entertainment throughout the day, fans can expect nonstop performances, great food, and an atmosphere you won’t want to miss.

Whether you’re traveling in or making the trip from nearby, Sky Soul Festival is set to be one of the standout events of the summer.