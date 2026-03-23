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Herbie Hancock Live in Indianapolis

Legendary jazz pianist and composer Herbie Hancock is bringing his iconic sound to Indianapolis for a special live performance at Old National Centre.

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Herbie Hancock Live in Indianapolis
  • Date/time: Aug 5, 7:00pm
  • Venue: Old National Centre
  • Address: Indianapolis, IN

Herbie Hancock Live in Indianapolis

Legendary jazz pianist and composer Herbie Hancock is bringing his iconic sound to Indianapolis for a special live performance at Old National Centre.

A true pioneer in jazz, funk, and fusion, Herbie Hancock has shaped the sound of modern music for decades. From timeless classics to innovative new compositions, his live shows deliver a one-of-a-kind musical experience that blends artistry, improvisation, and energy on stage.

Fans can expect an unforgettable night filled with masterful musicianship and genre-defying performances from one of the most influential artists of all time.

Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster.

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