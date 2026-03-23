- Date/time: Aug 5, 7:00pm
- Venue: Old National Centre
- Address: Indianapolis, IN
Herbie Hancock Live in Indianapolis
Legendary jazz pianist and composer Herbie Hancock is bringing his iconic sound to Indianapolis for a special live performance at Old National Centre.
A true pioneer in jazz, funk, and fusion, Herbie Hancock has shaped the sound of modern music for decades. From timeless classics to innovative new compositions, his live shows deliver a one-of-a-kind musical experience that blends artistry, improvisation, and energy on stage.
Fans can expect an unforgettable night filled with masterful musicianship and genre-defying performances from one of the most influential artists of all time.
Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster.
Secure your seats here:
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