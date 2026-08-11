3rd Annual Mike Epps Community Concert

The Mike Epps Foundation and Pink Street Productions are bringing the community together for a full day of music, entertainment and fun at the 3rd Annual Mike Epps Community Concert!

Join us Saturday, August 29 at Washington Park for a rain or shine event featuring live performances from One Way, Eric Benét, Club Nouveau and EU featuring Suga Bear.

The Community Concert is part of the 3rd Annual Mike Epps Community Festival, a weekend dedicated to bringing Indianapolis together through entertainment, family fun and community.

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