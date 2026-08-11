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3rd Annual Mike Epps Community Concert

Join us Saturday, August 29 at Washington Park for a rain or shine event featuring live performances from One Way, Eric Benét, Club Nouveau and EU featuring Suga Bear.

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A concert poster featuring a diverse group of musicians performing on stage, including the band One Way, Eric Benet, Club Nouveau, and Suga Bear. The event is the 3rd Annual Mike Epps Community Concert, sponsored by JD and taking place on August 29, 2026 in Indianapolis.
  • Date/time: Aug 29, 12:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Washington Park Address: 3130 East 30th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218

3rd Annual Mike Epps Community Concert

The Mike Epps Foundation and Pink Street Productions are bringing the community together for a full day of music, entertainment and fun at the 3rd Annual Mike Epps Community Concert!

Join us Saturday, August 29 at Washington Park for a rain or shine event featuring live performances from One Way, Eric Benét, Club Nouveau and EU featuring Suga Bear.

The Community Concert is part of the 3rd Annual Mike Epps Community Festival, a weekend dedicated to bringing Indianapolis together through entertainment, family fun and community.

RELATED: MIKE EPPS COMMUNITY CONCERT 2025

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