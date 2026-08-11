Mike Epps Car & Bike Show

Cars, bikes and community take center stage for the final day of the 3rd Annual Mike Epps Community Festival!

Join Mike Epps on Sunday, August 30 at Lawrence Community Park for the Mike Epps Car & Bike Show, bringing some of the Midwest’s best cars and motorcycles together for an afternoon of live entertainment, family fun and community.

Car categories include Original, Classic and Custom, while motorcycle categories include Sport, Baggers and 3-Wheelers.