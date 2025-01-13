The Quiet Storm - Tribute To The Loverman Jerry Wade Monday: 12:00am - 2:00am

INDIANAPOLIS – It is with a heavy heart, that the WTLC-FM radio family confirms the passing of our beloved friend and radio legend Jerry Wade on January 8, 2024.

Jerry Wade, affectionately recognized on-air as “The Loverman,” stands as an enduring figure in the realm of Indianapolis radio, boasting a media career that spans five decades. As the esteemed host of the Quiet Storm on the renowned 106.7 WTLC, Jerry held the distinction of being the longest-running on-air talent, consistently garnering top ratings across all core demographics.

Deon Levingston, Regional Vice President and General Manager of Radio One Indianapolis, calls Jerry “not just a valuable member of our staff for over 30 years but a cherished friend and an integral part of our Radio One family.”

Jerry exuded a pervasive positivity that became his hallmark. Whether engaging with a coffee barista, a homeless individual on the street, or a global celebrity, he embraced each encounter as an opportunity to forge meaningful connections. Beyond the airwaves, Jerry’s impact on the Indianapolis community reverberates, leaving an indelible mark that will endure for years to come.

An avid lover of downtown Indianapolis, Jerry could often be found relishing the ambiance of the circle or strolling through the city streets with pride. His love for the city was unmistakable.

Karen Vaughn, Operation Manager for WTLC says “This is a complete shock to the Radio One Family. Jerry was a friend, a confidant, a brother, and the ultimate party starter, and we are working together through our grief to pay tribute to one of the biggest stars our station has ever had the honor to feature.”

Jerry’s influence extended beyond the airwaves of love songs during the Quiet Storm. He was a multifaceted personality and DJ who hosted high energy events, he provided the soundtracks for prominent Indianapolis organizations and businesses. Notable among these were The Mozel Sanders Foundation, Downtown Indy, IMPD, Indiana Black Expo and The Indianapolis Urban League.

“The Loverman” was the personality, but if there he had an alter-ego it was just “Jerry.” Egoless and dedicated to spreading joy, he championed the causes of the homeless and elderly.

In response to the challenges posed by COVID-19, Jerry curated Dance Parties for the elderly at Quality Life Adult Day Services on the East Side of Indianapolis to motivate them to move and have fun. These events attracted influential figures in media and business from across Indianapolis, adding a touch of joy to the lives of those at the center. Recently appointed as the Executive Director of Quality Life Adult Day Services; Jerry’s ascension speaks volumes about his unwavering dedication and passion for advocating on behalf of the elderly.

Beyond his radio career, Jerry Wade embraced entrepreneurship as the owner of several salons and barbershops including, Jerry’s Hot Cuts, and his mobile DJ service, Jerry Wade Live. Serving as a real-life “Hitch,” he utilized his date-coach services to connect and reconnect countless relationships.

Jerry Wade’s devotion to his family, listeners, and the city of Indianapolis is a testament to his enduring legacy. His absence is keenly felt, leaving behind a void that resonates with all who knew him, but his impact lives on as a shining example of positivity and connection.

As we gather memories and stories from the over 40 years that Jerry was on the air, we will culminate with a tribute show tomorrow during his normal on-air shift, The Quiet Storm, tomorrow night, 1/9 at 7pm.

The WTLC-FM team send our sincerest and deepest condolences to his family, friends, listeners and anyone who ever smiled because of Jerry.