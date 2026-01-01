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Upcoming Events - 106.7 WTLC
Urban League Monthly Free Food Distribution – 2026 Schedule
Jan 1
- Date/time: Jan 1, 10:00am to Dec 31, 11:12am
- Address: 777 Indiana Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202, Indianapolis , IN
Herbie Hancock Live in Indianapolis
Legendary jazz pianist and composer Herbie Hancock is bringing his iconic sound to Indianapolis for a special live performance at Old National Centre.
Aug 5
- Date/time: Aug 5, 7:00pm
- Venue: Old National Centre
- Address: Indianapolis, IN
Sky Soul Festival
Headlined by Fantasia and Busta Rhymes, this highly anticipated festival brings together some of the biggest names in R&B, hip hop, and soul for a full day of live performances along the scenic waterf
Aug 8
- Date/time: Aug 8, 7:00pm
- Address: Waterfront Park, Louisville, KY, Kentucky
Busta Rhymes Live at the 2026 Indiana State Fair
Get ready for a legendary night at the 2026 Indiana State Fair as Busta Rhymes takes the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage on Thursday, August 13!
Aug 13
- Date/time: Aug 13, 7:30pm to 11:30pm
- Venue: Indiana State Fairgrounds, Hoosier Lottery Free Stage
- Address: Indianapolis, IN
TLC & Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue
Get ready for a legendary night of R&B and hip hop as TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue take the stage at Ruoff Music Center.
Aug 20
- Date/time: Aug 20, 7:30pm
- Venue: Ruoff Music Center
- Address: Indianapolis , IN
Mike Epps & Friends Comedy Show
Get ready for a night full of laughs as Indianapolis' own Mike Epps returns home for one of the hottest comedy events of the summer.
Aug 28
- Date/time: Aug 28, 7:00pm to 11:00pm
- Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
- Address: Indianapolis, IN
Bruno Mars: The Romantic Tour – Indianapolis
Sep 9
- Date/time: Sep 9, 7:00am to 9:00pm
- Venue: Lucas Oli Stadium
Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass Live in Indianapolis
Legendary trumpeter Herb Alpert brings his iconic sound to Indianapolis with Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass for a special night at Clowes Memorial Hall.
Sep 16
- Date/time: Sep 16, 7:30pm
- Venue: Clowes Memorial Hall
- Address: Indianapolis, IN
Get Tickets: Erykah Badu Indianapolis Show
106.7 WTLC is giving you the chance to win tickets to see the legendary Erykah Badu before they go on sale!
Sep 22
- Date/time: Sep 22, 7:00pm to 11:00pm
- Venue: White River State Park
- Address: Indianapolis, IN
WTLC PRESENTS: Jodeci 35th Anniversary Tour of Forever My Lady Coming to Indianapolis
Jodeci is bringing the 35th Anniversary Tour of Forever My Lady to Indianapolis this fall, giving fans the chance to celebrate one of the most iconic R&B groups of all time.
Nov 8
- Date/time: Nov 8, 7:30pm
- Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
- Address: Indianapolis, IN
GET TICKETS: Desi Banks Is Coming to Indianapolis
Desi Banks is bringing the laughs to Indianapolis on Friday, November 13 at the Old National Centre
Nov 13
- Date/time: Nov 13, 7:00pm to 11:00pm
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