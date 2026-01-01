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Upcoming Events - 106.7 WTLC

Urban League 2026

Urban League Monthly Free Food Distribution – 2026 Schedule

Jan 1
  • Date/time: Jan 1, 10:00am to Dec 31, 11:12am
  • Address: 777 Indiana Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202, Indianapolis , IN
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Herbie Hancock Live in Indianapolis

Herbie Hancock Live in Indianapolis

Legendary jazz pianist and composer Herbie Hancock is bringing his iconic sound to Indianapolis for a special live performance at Old National Centre.
Aug 5
  • Date/time: Aug 5, 7:00pm
  • Venue: Old National Centre
  • Address: Indianapolis, IN
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Promotional poster for the Sky Soul Festival on August 8 in Louisville, KY, featuring performers Johnny Gill, Bobby Brown, Busta Rhymes, Fantasia, DJ Kool, and Tonio Armani.

Sky Soul Festival

Headlined by Fantasia and Busta Rhymes, this highly anticipated festival brings together some of the biggest names in R&B, hip hop, and soul for a full day of live performances along the scenic waterf
Aug 8
  • Date/time: Aug 8, 7:00pm
  • Address: Waterfront Park, Louisville, KY, Kentucky
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A smiling man wearing a fur-trimmed jacket and gold jewelry, holding a microphone.

Busta Rhymes Live at the 2026 Indiana State Fair

Get ready for a legendary night at the 2026 Indiana State Fair as Busta Rhymes takes the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage on Thursday, August 13!
Aug 13
  • Date/time: Aug 13, 7:30pm to 11:30pm
  • Venue: Indiana State Fairgrounds, Hoosier Lottery Free Stage
  • Address: Indianapolis, IN
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Sky soul

TLC & Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue

Get ready for a legendary night of R&B and hip hop as TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue take the stage at Ruoff Music Center.
Aug 20
  • Date/time: Aug 20, 7:30pm
  • Venue: Ruoff Music Center
  • Address: Indianapolis , IN
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A smiling middle-aged Black man holding a microphone on a stage with the text "MIKE EPPS and Friends Comedy Show" and "FRIDAY, AUGUST 28, 2026" displayed.

Mike Epps & Friends Comedy Show

Get ready for a night full of laughs as Indianapolis' own Mike Epps returns home for one of the hottest comedy events of the summer.
Aug 28
  • Date/time: Aug 28, 7:00pm to 11:00pm
  • Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
  • Address: Indianapolis, IN
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Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars: The Romantic Tour – Indianapolis

Sep 9
  • Date/time: Sep 9, 7:00am to 9:00pm
  • Venue: Lucas Oli Stadium
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Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass Live in Indianapolis

Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass Live in Indianapolis

Legendary trumpeter Herb Alpert brings his iconic sound to Indianapolis with Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass for a special night at Clowes Memorial Hall.
Sep 16
  • Date/time: Sep 16, 7:30pm
  • Venue: Clowes Memorial Hall
  • Address: Indianapolis, IN
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Promotional poster for a live performance by Erykah Badu and The Alchemist on 9/22/26 at Everywise Amphitheater in Indianapolis, IN.

Get Tickets: Erykah Badu Indianapolis Show

106.7 WTLC is giving you the chance to win tickets to see the legendary Erykah Badu before they go on sale!
Sep 22
  • Date/time: Sep 22, 7:00pm to 11:00pm
  • Venue: White River State Park
  • Address: Indianapolis, IN
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Nighttime cityscape with illuminated skyscrapers and a large golden "JODECI" logo, promoting their 35th anniversary tour for the album "Forever My Lady".

WTLC PRESENTS: Jodeci 35th Anniversary Tour of Forever My Lady Coming to Indianapolis

Jodeci is bringing the 35th Anniversary Tour of Forever My Lady to Indianapolis this fall, giving fans the chance to celebrate one of the most iconic R&B groups of all time.
Nov 8
  • Date/time: Nov 8, 7:30pm
  • Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
  • Address: Indianapolis, IN
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Desi Banks

GET TICKETS: Desi Banks Is Coming to Indianapolis

Desi Banks is bringing the laughs to Indianapolis on Friday, November 13 at the Old National Centre
Nov 13
  • Date/time: Nov 13, 7:00pm to 11:00pm
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