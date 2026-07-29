Source: Roc Nation / Roc Nation

Jay-Z Ranked World’s Wealthiest Musician At $2.8 Billion

Jay-Z, the world’s wealthiest musician, has amassed a fortune of $2.8 billion, making him the 10th richest Black person globally. His wealth does not come from music royalties but from ventures like D’Usse cognac, which earned him $750 million in a 2023 sale. He also made significant profits from selling Armand de Brignac champagne and owning Roc Nation, an entertainment company managing top artists and athletes. Jay-Z’s success showcases how artists can build lasting wealth by investing in businesses outside of music. Source: http://ghettoradio.co.ke/jay-z-ranked-worlds-wealthiest-musician-at-2-8-billion