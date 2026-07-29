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Jay-Z Ranked World’s Wealthiest Musician At $2.8 Billion

Published on July 29, 2026
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A person wearing a white shirt, baseball cap, and jeans standing on a stage in a dimly lit venue.
Source: Roc Nation / Roc Nation

Jay-Z Ranked World’s Wealthiest Musician At $2.8 Billion

Jay-Z, the world’s wealthiest musician, has amassed a fortune of $2.8 billion, making him the 10th richest Black person globally. His wealth does not come from music royalties but from ventures like D’Usse cognac, which earned him $750 million in a 2023 sale. He also made significant profits from selling Armand de Brignac champagne and owning Roc Nation, an entertainment company managing top artists and athletes. Jay-Z’s success showcases how artists can build lasting wealth by investing in businesses outside of music. Source: http://ghettoradio.co.ke/jay-z-ranked-worlds-wealthiest-musician-at-2-8-billion

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