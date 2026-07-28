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Shaquille O'Neal New Series Game Day Murders Review

Shaquille O’Neal Reveals True Crime Saga That Made Him ‘Want to Jump Through the TV’

Published on July 28, 2026
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Shaquille O’Neal Reveals True Crime Saga That Made Him ‘Want to Jump Through the TV’

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is a true crime enthusiast and executive producer of the new series Game Day Murders, which premiered on July 27. O’Neal has a deep interest in true crime, having watched popular documentaries like American Murder: The Family Next Door. He expressed shock and disbelief at the Chris Watts case and followed the Alex Murdaugh murder trial closely. Game Day Murders explores the intersection of sports and true crime, with O’Neal emphasizing the importance of honoring the victims and their families. The series premieres on ID and is also available for streaming on HBO Max. Source: https://www.usmagazine.com/sports/news/shaquille-oneal-on-crime-doc-that-shocked-him-to-the-core/

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