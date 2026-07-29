Source: Getty / Nicki Minaj and Cardi B

EXCLUSIVE: Nicki Minaj Unmasked As “Tori Spaulding” & Accused Of Skipping Out On $106K Hotel Bill

Nicki Minaj’s hotel bills, including her mini bar purchases, were revealed as part of her legal battle over an alleged six-figure debt. The production company, 24/7 Productions, submitted invoices claiming they paid for Nicki’s lodging without reimbursement. Expenses included a $76K stay at the Langham hotel in New York. There were also over $3,900 in additional charges for items like water, snacks, and room service. Nicki’s team agreed to reimburse all expenses. However, she has argued that she wasn’t a party to the contract in question. Source: https://www.tmz.com/2026/07/28/nicki-minaj-hotel-bill-revealed/