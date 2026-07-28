Ol' Dirty Bastard Honored With Brooklyn Street in His Name

Source: Al Pereira / Getty A Brooklyn street has been named in honor of Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s legacy in a community he once called home. On Saturday, July 25, friends, family, fans, and community members gathered at the intersection of Putnam Avenue and Franklin Avenue in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood. The neighborhood street was unveiled as ODB Way, in tribute to the late Wu-Tang Clan co-founder.

The late rapper, whose real name is Russell Tyrone Jones, grew up in that specific neighborhood, and his legacy remains a staple in the area. At the ceremony, ODB’s older brother, Ramsey Jones, reflected on the occasion, saying, “I am very honored to be here because my grandmother’s house is on this block on Putnam Avenue, right next to where the mural is,” referring to the painting of ODB’s solo debut Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version.