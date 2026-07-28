Listen Live
Close
Movies

'Michael' Biopic Streaming Premiere Date Revealed

Michael Jackson Biopic MICHAEL Sets Starz Streaming Premiere Date

Published on July 28, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Pick the Playlist
'Michael' Movie
Source: Glen Wilson/Courtesy of Lionsgate / Glen Wilson/Courtesy of Lionsgate

Michael Jackson Biopic MICHAEL Sets Starz Streaming Premiere Date

Antoine Fuqua’s biopic “Michael” about the life and career of pop star Michael Jackson will be available to stream on Starz starting August 10. The film follows Jackson’s journey from his early days with the Jackson 5 to his record-breaking Bad World Tour in the late 1980s. Jaafar Jackson, the nephew of Michael Jackson, portrays the legendary singer in the film, which also features Colman Domingo as Joseph Jackson and Miles Teller as attorney Joseph Branca. Despite mixed reviews, the movie was a box office success and will premiere on Starz TV at 7 p.m. EST/PST on August 10. Source: https://dk.headtopics.com/news/michael-jackson-biopic-to-stream-on-starz-starting-august-10-86002718

More from 106.7 WTLC

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
Enter to win passes to an advance screening of 'MICHAEL'
Movies  |  JC

Michael Jackson Biopic MICHAEL Sets Starz Streaming Premiere Date

Comments
A man wearing a white shirt and black shorts sitting on a bench in front of blue lockers, holding a basketball.
Celebrity  |  JC

Shaquille O’Neal Reveals True Crime Saga That Made Him ‘Want to Jump Through the TV’

Comments
New York Knicks Championship Parade & Ceremony
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Ja Rule Reveals Ashanti Co-Wrote Jennifer Lopez’s “Ain’t It Funny (Murder Remix)”

Comments
A group of people, including Jay-Z and Beyonce, sitting courtside at a basketball game at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Man Arrested After Crashing Through Gate at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Hamptons Estate

Comments
Cardi B Visits Pacha
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Cardi B and Maduka Okoye Spark Dating Rumors After Cozy European Outings

Comments
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Bikini Baaaawdyed Bardi Teases New Song With Steamy Seaside Snippet, Explains The One Line That Has EVERYONE Talking

Comments
Celebrity  |  Kerbi Lynn

Dr. Heavenly Kimes Curiously Questions Dr. Cheyenne Bryant’s Academic Credentials, Likens Mysterious Matriculant To A Veneer Tech

Comments
Entertainment  |  tonyapendleton

Robin Givens Joins ‘Cross’ Season 3 As A Conservative Senator

Comments
Celebrity  |  Kerbi Lynn

21 Savage Ferally Fiends For Baby No. 2 With Latto After She Freely Flaunts Her Post-ClayCo Child Curves—'Can We Have Another Pleaseeeeeeee'

Comments
Entertainment  |  Glyniss Wiggins

‘Purple Rain’ Set to Debut on Broadway in 2027

Comments

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close