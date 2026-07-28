'Michael' Biopic Streaming Premiere Date Revealed
Michael Jackson Biopic MICHAEL Sets Starz Streaming Premiere Date
Michael Jackson Biopic MICHAEL Sets Starz Streaming Premiere Date
Antoine Fuqua’s biopic “Michael” about the life and career of pop star Michael Jackson will be available to stream on Starz starting August 10. The film follows Jackson’s journey from his early days with the Jackson 5 to his record-breaking Bad World Tour in the late 1980s. Jaafar Jackson, the nephew of Michael Jackson, portrays the legendary singer in the film, which also features Colman Domingo as Joseph Jackson and Miles Teller as attorney Joseph Branca. Despite mixed reviews, the movie was a box office success and will premiere on Starz TV at 7 p.m. EST/PST on August 10. Source: https://dk.headtopics.com/news/michael-jackson-biopic-to-stream-on-starz-starting-august-10-86002718
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