Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Cardi B Teases New Song With Steamy Snippet On The Beach

Bikini Baaaawdyed Bardi Teases New Song With Steamy Seaside Snippet, Explains The One Line That Has EVERYONE Talking

Published on July 28, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Pick the Playlist
  • Cardi B previews new song with provocative lyrics
  • Cardi clarifies she won't stay with a man who disrespects her, despite having a child
  • Cardi's past relationships and willingness to leave add context to her new song

Cardi B is giving fans a taste of what’s to come this summer with a song snippet that has everyone talking.

Cardi B Visits Pacha
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The Bronx rapper took to social media on Monday, July 28, to share a snippet of her upcoming single. In the clip, Cardi raps along to the new song while dancing on the beach, wearing nothing but a barely-there Dominican Republic-themed bikini.

While her moves are sultry and provocative, the lyrics are a lot more harsh, delivering exactly the kind of bars fans have come to expect from Cardi.

“It goes 3, 2 to the 1 in this b***h/I’ll give a hoe exactly what she want in this b***h,” she raps. “Black trucks at the club look like Trump in this b***h (F**k him)/A hoe never played with me once in this b***h!”

Soon after dropping the short video previewing the track, Bardi hopped on Instagram Live to get her fans’ reactions while also providing a little insight on some specifics. The former Love & Hip Hop star said she and her label were debating whether or not she should release the song, but based on all of the hype the clip generated, Bardi said she may have hopped on a plane to shoot a music video for it this weekend.

Along with the hype, however, also came some pushback. The rapper went on to explain one line from the song that’s garnered a lot of attention, with some folks insisting she couldn’t have been the one to write it.

At the beginning of her verse, Cardi raps, “a n**** can’t trap me, I won’t keep him.”

This got a lot of attention because of the star’s history, staying married to her ex, Offset, for nearly seven years despite so much infidelity. After having three kids with the Migos rapper, she went on to date NFL star Stefon Diggs, having a child with him.

“I know exactly what the f**k I said,” she explained while responding to backlash. “B***h you think having a baby gonna trap me? I know exactly what I meant. A baby won’t trap me. I’ll leave.”

Cardi did end her relationship with Diggs shortly after welcoming their first child together. So, while many interpreted the bar to mean that she wouldn’t keep a baby, what Cardi really meant is that she’ll have a baby with a man and still leave if disrespected.

Bikini Baaaawdyed Bardi Teases New Song With Steamy Seaside Snippet, Explains The One Line That Has EVERYONE Talking was originally published on bossip.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
Enter to win passes to an advance screening of 'MICHAEL'
Movies  |  JC

Michael Jackson Biopic MICHAEL Sets Starz Streaming Premiere Date

Comments
A man wearing a white shirt and black shorts sitting on a bench in front of blue lockers, holding a basketball.
Celebrity  |  JC

Shaquille O’Neal Reveals True Crime Saga That Made Him ‘Want to Jump Through the TV’

Comments
New York Knicks Championship Parade & Ceremony
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Ja Rule Reveals Ashanti Co-Wrote Jennifer Lopez’s “Ain’t It Funny (Murder Remix)”

Comments
A group of people, including Jay-Z and Beyonce, sitting courtside at a basketball game at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Man Arrested After Crashing Through Gate at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Hamptons Estate

Comments
Cardi B Visits Pacha
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Cardi B and Maduka Okoye Spark Dating Rumors After Cozy European Outings

Comments
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Bikini Baaaawdyed Bardi Teases New Song With Steamy Seaside Snippet, Explains The One Line That Has EVERYONE Talking

Comments
Celebrity  |  Kerbi Lynn

Dr. Heavenly Kimes Curiously Questions Dr. Cheyenne Bryant’s Academic Credentials, Likens Mysterious Matriculant To A Veneer Tech

Comments
Entertainment  |  tonyapendleton

Robin Givens Joins ‘Cross’ Season 3 As A Conservative Senator

Comments
Celebrity  |  Kerbi Lynn

21 Savage Ferally Fiends For Baby No. 2 With Latto After She Freely Flaunts Her Post-ClayCo Child Curves—'Can We Have Another Pleaseeeeeeee'

Comments
Entertainment  |  Glyniss Wiggins

‘Purple Rain’ Set to Debut on Broadway in 2027

Comments

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close