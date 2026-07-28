Man Arrested After Crashing Through Gate at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Hamptons Estate

Source: Anthony J. Causi / Splash News

Beyoncé Jay-Z Hamptons incident is making headlines after a man was arrested for crashing his vehicle through the front security gate of the couple’s East Hampton estate.

According to authorities, 63-year-old Keith Webster allegedly drove through the mechanical security gate of the property on July 15. This caused more than $1,500 in damage before he was stopped by the estate’s private security team.

Security Responded Immediately

Private security personnel monitoring surveillance cameras reportedly saw a green vehicle accelerate up the driveway before striking the gate.

Security officers detained the driver until East Hampton Village Police arrived and took him into custody.

Investigators later determined there was no indication that the suspect intended to target Beyoncé or Jay-Z.

Police Believe Medical Crisis May Have Played a Role

The Beyoncé Jay-Z Hamptons incident took an unexpected turn after officers described the driver as confused and disoriented at the scene.

Police said the man made no threats toward the celebrity couple and had no weapons or written messages inside his vehicle.

Investigators also learned that shortly before the crash, he had stopped at another nearby home searching for a woman who did not live there. As a result, that homeowner contacted police after noticing his unusual behavior.

Authorities now believe a medical or mental health crisis may have contributed to the incident.

Charges Filed

The suspect was first transported to a local hospital after complaining of pain. Later, he was transferred to a mental health facility for evaluation.

He has been charged with felony second-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor third-degree criminal trespass and has pleaded not guilty.

A judge also issued a temporary order of protection prohibiting him from approaching or attempting to contact Beyoncé or Jay-Z.

The Beyoncé Jay-Z Hamptons incident remains under investigation. Authorities have not confirmed whether Beyoncé, Jay-Z, or their children were at the residence when the crash occurred. Meanwhile, investigators continue to review the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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