Cardi B and Maduka Okoye Spark Dating Rumors After Cozy European Outings

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Cardi B and Maduka Okoye are fueling dating speculation after the rapper and Nigerian soccer star were spotted together during multiple outings across Europe this month. While neither has publicly confirmed a relationship, their recent appearances have fans wondering if a new celebrity romance is blossoming.

The rumors began during Paris Fashion Week and only gained momentum after another high-profile sighting in Italy.

Paris Fashion Week Turns Heads

The first public appearance between Cardi B and Maduka Okoye came at the Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture show in Paris.

The pair sat front row together, immediately catching the attention of photographers and fashion fans. Viral video showed the 6-foot-6 goalkeeper helping Cardi to her seat as cameras flashed around them.

Later, the two were seen chatting, laughing, and spending time together on a balcony during a private Messika event, adding more fuel to the speculation.

Venice Dinner Adds to the Buzz

Days later, Cardi and Okoye were spotted enjoying a waterfront dinner in Venice, Italy.

According to reports, they dined with a group of friends at Gio’s restaurant inside the St. Regis Venice hotel. Seated side by side overlooking the city’s famous canals, the pair appeared relaxed and comfortable throughout the evening.

Witnesses noted there was no public display of affection, but their body language quickly became a topic of discussion online. They later watched a fireworks display from the hotel, creating another memorable moment that had fans talking.

Fans Are Watching Closely

For now, Cardi B and Maduka Okoye have remained silent about the nature of their relationship.

Whether they’re simply friends or something more, their stylish European outings have become one of the biggest celebrity talking points of the summer.

Until either star addresses the rumors, fans will continue connecting the dots and keeping a close eye on their next public appearance.

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