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Ja Rule Shares Jennifer Lopez Remix Songwriting Credit

Ja Rule Reveals Ashanti Co-Wrote Jennifer Lopez’s “Ain’t It Funny (Murder Remix)”

Ja Rule is setting the record straight about who wrote Jennifer Lopez's "Ain't It Funny (Murder Remix)," revealing Ashanti's key role in creating the hit.

Published on July 28, 2026
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Ja Rule Reveals Ashanti Co-Wrote Jennifer Lopez’s “Ain’t It Funny (Murder Remix)”

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Ja Rule Ain’t It Funny remix is back in the spotlight. This comes after the rapper revealed new details about how one of the biggest hits of the early 2000s came together. During a recent interview, Ja Rule confirmed that he and Ashanti shared songwriting duties on Jennifer Lopez’s chart-topping “Ain’t It Funny (Murder Remix).” As a result, this ends years of speculation about the song’s creation.

The revelation gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at one of the defining collaborations of the Murder Inc. era.

Inspired by Real Life

According to Ja Rule, the song was inspired by conversations he had with Jennifer Lopez following her highly publicized breakup with Sean “Diddy” Combs.

He explained that he crafted the concept, writing the hook and bridge himself. In addition, he shaped the emotional direction of the record.

The Ja Rule Ain’t It Funny remix story didn’t end there.

Ashanti Added the Final Touch

After spending hours in the studio, Ja Rule said he was exhausted. Therefore, he asked Ashanti, affectionately known as “Bonnie,” to write the verses while he took a nap.

When he returned, he said she had delivered exactly what the song needed.

Ja Rule praised her work, calling the verses “heat.” He also revealed that Ashanti didn’t even realize at the time that the lyrics were inspired by Lopez’s relationship with Diddy because she was simply following the melody and theme he had already created.

Setting the Record Straight

Ja Rule also addressed another long-discussed Jennifer Lopez hit.

He stated that he wrote “I’m Real” entirely on his own. This made it clear which songs were collaborative efforts and which were solely his work.

The Ja Rule Ain’t It Funny remix revelation highlights the creative chemistry that helped define an era of R&B and hip-hop. More than two decades later, fans are still discovering the stories behind the songs that dominated radio and continue to stand the test of time.

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