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Obama Center Opens With Ambitious Public Art Collection

Obama Presidential Center Opens With One of the Most Ambitious Public Art Collections in the Nation

The Obama Presidential Center in Chicago unveiled one of the nation's most impressive public art collections.

Published on June 1, 2026

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Obama Presidential Center Opens With One of the Most Ambitious Public Art Collections in the Nation

Anthony Edwards X Barack Obama Announce Obama Presidential Center
Source: Barack Obama / Obama Foundation

The Obama Presidential Center art collection is redefining what a presidential museum can be. When the center opens to the public on Juneteenth, June 19, 2026, visitors will experience a space that celebrates history, culture, community, and creativity in a bold new way.

Located in Chicago’s Jackson Park, the center breaks away from the traditional model of archive-focused presidential libraries. Instead, former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama commissioned an extensive collection of contemporary art that is woven directly into the campus experience.

A Museum-Level Art Experience

The Obama Presidential Center art collection features more than 28 site-specific installations created by 30 artists from around the world.

Among the standout works:

  • Julie Mehretu created Uprising of the Sun, an 83-foot painted glass installation welcoming guests.
  • Mark Bradford designed City of the Big Shoulders, a large-scale interpretation of Chicago’s South Side.
  • Theaster Gates incorporated archival images from Ebony and Jet magazines to celebrate Black life and culture.
  • Njideka Akunyili Crosby created a new portrait of President Obama for the museum lobby.
  • Rashid Johnson contributed a mosaic exploring emotional wellness and shared human experiences.

More Than a Museum

Beyond the artwork, visitors can explore a presidential museum, a branch of the Chicago Public Library, a community fruit garden, a two-acre playground, and the Sky Room observation deck overlooking the city.

The Obama Presidential Center art collection reflects a larger vision of storytelling through community, creativity, and connection. Rather than simply preserving history, the center invites visitors to engage with it, question it, and imagine what comes next.

For many, this may become one of Chicago’s most significant cultural destinations and a powerful tribute to the idea that art can inspire civic engagement, hope, and possibility.

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