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Child Hurt From Gunshot Wound on Indy’s South Side

IMPD is investigating an incident involving a kid hurting themselves with a firearm.

Published on June 1, 2026

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INDIANAPOLIS — A child was injured after an incident involving a firearm or ammunition on Indianapolis’ south side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers went to a local hospital Friday night for a call that a child had possibly been shot. When officers got there, they found a child with a gunshot wound.

IMPD said the initial incident is believed to have happened in an area near the 4700 block of Eva Lane.

There are currently no suspects as IMPD continues to investigate the incident.

Child Hurt From Gunshot Wound on Indy’s South Side was originally published on wibc.com

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