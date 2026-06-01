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Angela Bassett Reflects On Her Impactful Acting Roles

Angela Bassett Says Every Iconic Role Holds a Special Place in Her Heart

Angela Bassett reflects on her favorite roles, including Tina Turner, Queen Ramonda, and Stella. Discover how costumes, preparation, and personal growth shaped some of her most memorable performances.

Published on June 1, 2026

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Angela Bassett Says Every Iconic Role Holds a Special Place in Her Heart

Angela Bassett Queens Photography
Source: National Geographic / Bethany Mollenkof

Angela Bassett favorite roles may be a question fans have debated for years, but the award-winning actress says choosing one favorite is nearly impossible.

During a recent appearance on Good Morning America, Bassett shared that she loves all of her iconic characters “differently and equally,” comparing them to her own children. While each role has its own unique place in her career, she reflected on a few performances that left a lasting impact on her life and legacy.

Tina Turner Changed Everything

When discussing her portrayal of Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do with It, Bassett described it as one of the most defining experiences of her career.

The role demanded everything from her emotionally and physically. However, she said the experience taught her an important lesson about perseverance and proved to herself that she was not a quitter.

For many fans, it remains the performance that introduced Bassett as a powerhouse talent capable of carrying a major film.

The Power of Queen Ramonda

Bassett also reflected on playing Queen Ramonda in Black Panther.

She praised the stunning costumes and craftsmanship that helped bring the Wakandan queen to life. Bassett joked that becoming royalty, even on screen, is an opportunity few actors would turn down.

Stella and Finding Joy

Fans still celebrate Bassett’s performance in How Stella Got Her Groove Back, and she clearly remembers the joy of filming in Jamaica.

Beyond the beautiful scenery, she appreciated the uplifting story of a woman rediscovering herself and embracing a new chapter in life.

The Secret to Her Process

According to Bassett, costumes play a major role in helping her connect with a character. In fact, she says wardrobe is often the key that unlocks who a character truly is.

Whether portraying a music legend, a queen, or a woman finding her confidence again, Angela Bassett favorite roles all share one thing in common: they challenged her, inspired audiences, and showcased her extraordinary range. As her career continues to evolve, Angela Basset favorite roles remain a testament to the power of storytelling and transformation.

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