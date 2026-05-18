Barack Obama Calls for a Return to Kindness Over Clout and Materialism

Source: Pool / Getty

Barack Obama on kindness and values is resonating with many people. This follows the former president sharing thoughtful reflections about modern culture and the growing obsession with fame, money, and social media validation.

During remarks made in early 2026, Barack Obama expressed concern about how success is often measured today. He noted that much of society encourages people, especially young people, to focus on buying things, gaining followers, and presenting a perfect life online.

“So much of our culture now, so much of what we teach our kids, is geared around buying stuff and having stuff and posting it on Instagram,” Obama explained.

Barack Obama on kindness and values also centered on the idea that character should matter more than popularity. He emphasized that honesty, loyalty, compassion, and community are qualities that deserve more attention than status symbols or internet fame.

The former president described the need for what he called a cultural and political shift. He said such a shift must reaffirm the importance of treating people with dignity and care.

Interestingly, researchers referenced in discussions surrounding Obama’s comments found that many Americans still personally value kindness and family. However, people often assume others care more about wealth, luxury, and appearances. Experts say this creates a “collective illusion” that pressures people to chase lifestyles that may not reflect their true priorities.

Barack Obama on kindness and values also reflects lessons from his own upbringing. He has frequently credited his mother for teaching him the importance of empathy, service, and integrity. These principles, he says, continue to shape the mission behind the Obama Foundation and the Obama Presidential Center.

At a time when online culture often rewards attention over authenticity, Obama’s message feels like a reminder that decency still matters.

And for many people, that message could not come at a better time.

Love The Fix? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

LISTEN LIVE | Sunday – Friday 10am – 3pm

RELATED | Stories

Eve Reveals Why Her Planned “Butterflies” Video With Michael Jackson Never Happened

The-Dream Names Beyoncé the Best Vocalist and Jay-Z the Best Songwriter

The Exhale podcast – Your Body Speaks Before You