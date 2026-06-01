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Cathy Hughes Honored Among Media's Most Powerful Titans

Cathy Hughes Honored Among Media’s Most Powerful Titans

Published on June 1, 2026

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Few figures have shaped Black media like Cathy Hughes. Recognized among the industry’s most influential Titans, the Urban One founder continues to set the standard for media ownership, representation, and cultural impact. From building a single radio station into the nation’s largest Black-owned media company to creating opportunities for generations of storytellers, Hughes’ legacy remains a blueprint for excellence and empowerment.

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Cathy Hughes Honored Among Media’s Most Powerful Titans was originally published on myclassixatl.com

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