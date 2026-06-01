Mary J. Blige Gives Fans a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Her Las Vegas Residency

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Mary J. Blige Las Vegas residency is giving fans more than a concert. It is offering an intimate look at the journey, growth, and resilience that have defined one of music’s most celebrated careers.

During a special segment that aired on Good Morning America on May 6, 2026, Robin Roberts joined Mary J. Bligebackstage at Dolby Live inside Park MGM for an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of her new residency, My Life, My Story.

What Happens Behind the Curtain?

While fans see a polished production on stage, Blige revealed that backstage is a completely different story.

She showed Roberts the stage markers that help keep the show running smoothly and described the area behind the curtain as a fast-moving “movie.” Between costume changes, choreography, and timing cues, there are moments when things can become hectic.

Even after more than three decades in entertainment, Blige admitted there are still occasions when a quick wardrobe change creates a little panic.

Celebrating the Fruits of Her Labor

A major theme of the Mary J. Blige Las Vegas residency is reflection.

Blige shared that this chapter of her life is about slowing down enough to enjoy the rewards of years of dedication and hard work. Rather than constantly chasing the next milestone, she is taking time to appreciate the legacy she has built.

A Story Told Through Music

The residency takes audiences on an emotional journey through the highs and lows of Blige’s life and career.

Fans can expect powerful performances, personal storytelling, and her signature “Mary Bop,” a dance move inspired by her upbringing in Yonkers.

For many concertgoers, the Mary J. Blige Las Vegas residency is more than a show. It is a celebration of healing, perseverance, and a career that continues to inspire generations.

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