Source: FOX 59

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — A crash in Jackson County killed a 12-year-old boy and hurt several others Saturday evening.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the collision happened on Interstate 65 just outside of Seymour. When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered the crash involving four separate cars and trucks.

Investigators say four people were traveling inside a Chevrolet Impala at the time of the crash. The boy died at the scene, while medics took the other three passengers to hospitals.

A 16-year-old and a 50-year-old were inside a Mini Cooper involved in the crash. Emergency crews took both to the hospital, and both have since been released.

Two other drivers involved were a 67-year-old man from Tennessee driving a semi-truck and a 52-year-old man from Florida driving a pickup truck towing a camper. Both men were not injured.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 65 were completely shut down for several hours while emergency crews cleared the crash, but all lanes have since reopened.

Boy Dead, Several Hurt in 4-Vehicle Crash in Jackson County was originally published on wibc.com