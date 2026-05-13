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Eve Reveals Why Her Planned “Butterflies” Video With Michael Jackson Never Happened

Eve Michael Jackson Butterflies remix memories are resurfacing after the rapper shared the untold story behind her collaboration with the King of Pop. She also revealed why their planned music video never came to life.

During a recent appearance on Capital XTRA, Eve reflected on recording the remix to Butterflies. She revealed that she was originally supposed to film a full visual alongside Michael Jackson.

According to Eve, the video concept was set to feature the pair cruising through California in a drop-top convertible for a stylish, high-energy visual. At the time, she was already in Los Angeles. However, her management unexpectedly extended her stay because Jackson personally requested her presence for the shoot.

However, the production never happened.

Eve Michael Jackson Butterflies remix plans reportedly collapsed during Jackson’s highly publicized dispute with Sony Music and then-CEO Tommy Mottola during the Invincible era. Eve explained that Jackson wanted a million-dollar budget for the visual. However, the label tensions made securing funding nearly impossible.

“Ain’t nobody had that money,” she joked during the interview.

One surprising detail from the story is that despite collaborating on the song, Eve and Michael Jackson never actually met in person. Because the video was canceled, they recorded their parts separately. Additionally, they communicated remotely.

Even now, Eve admits the experience still feels surreal.

The rapper shared that she remains grateful to forever have a record connected to Michael Jackson’s legendary catalog. For many fans, the collaboration represents one of the most unexpected and memorable musical pairings of the early 2000s.

Eve Michael Jackson Butterflies remix history also offers a reminder of how industry politics can sometimes stop major creative moments. This can happen before fans ever get the chance to see them.

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