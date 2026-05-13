Listen Live
Close
Music

Eve Explains Planned Michael Jackson 'Butterflies' Video

Eve Reveals Why Her Planned “Butterflies” Video With Michael Jackson Never Happened

Eve opens up about her unreleased “Butterflies” remix video with Michael Jackson and explains how his Sony feud stopped the collaboration from happening.

Published on May 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2023 Essence Festival Of Culture
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Eve Reveals Why Her Planned “Butterflies” Video With Michael Jackson Never Happened

Eve Michael Jackson Butterflies remix memories are resurfacing after the rapper shared the untold story behind her collaboration with the King of Pop. She also revealed why their planned music video never came to life.

During a recent appearance on Capital XTRA, Eve reflected on recording the remix to Butterflies. She revealed that she was originally supposed to film a full visual alongside Michael Jackson.

According to Eve, the video concept was set to feature the pair cruising through California in a drop-top convertible for a stylish, high-energy visual. At the time, she was already in Los Angeles. However, her management unexpectedly extended her stay because Jackson personally requested her presence for the shoot.

However, the production never happened.

Eve Michael Jackson Butterflies remix plans reportedly collapsed during Jackson’s highly publicized dispute with Sony Music and then-CEO Tommy Mottola during the Invincible era. Eve explained that Jackson wanted a million-dollar budget for the visual. However, the label tensions made securing funding nearly impossible.

“Ain’t nobody had that money,” she joked during the interview.

One surprising detail from the story is that despite collaborating on the song, Eve and Michael Jackson never actually met in person. Because the video was canceled, they recorded their parts separately. Additionally, they communicated remotely.

Even now, Eve admits the experience still feels surreal.

The rapper shared that she remains grateful to forever have a record connected to Michael Jackson’s legendary catalog. For many fans, the collaboration represents one of the most unexpected and memorable musical pairings of the early 2000s.

Eve Michael Jackson Butterflies remix history also offers a reminder of how industry politics can sometimes stop major creative moments. This can happen before fans ever get the chance to see them.

LISTEN LIVE | Sunday – Friday 10am – 3pm

RELATED | Stories

The-Dream Names Beyoncé the Best Vocalist and Jay-Z the Best Songwriter

Patti LaBelle Recalls Meeting a Young Luther Vandross at the Apollo Theater

The Exhale podcast – Your Body Speaks Before You

Related Tags

Butterflies Eve Eve Michael Jackson Jackson Michael Jackson Tommy Mottola

More from 106.7 WTLC
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
2023 Essence Festival Of Culture
Music  |  Karen Vaughn

Eve Reveals Why Her Planned “Butterflies” Video With Michael Jackson Never Happened

Celebrities Attend New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks
All News  |  Karen Vaughn

The-Dream Names Beyoncé the Best Vocalist and Jay-Z the Best Songwriter

Stevie Wonder
All News  |  Karen Vaughn

15 Reasons Why We Love Stevie Wonder

2026 Sierra Club's Trail Blazers Ball
12 Items
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

10 Black Celebrities You Didn’t Know Served In The Military

Entertainment  |  paige.boyd

Atlanta Man Pleads Guilty & Gets 2 Years For Stealing Beyoncé’s Unreleased Music

All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

Trump Had An Awkward Moment With Indiana Football At The White House

Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Nicky Childers

Free Speech In ‘America’ Has Never Fully Belonged To Black People

Local  |  FOX 59

Indiana Native to Sing ‘America the Beautiful’ at Indy 500

Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Get The Look: The Hair, The Nails, The Dresses And Vision Behind Our Met Gala Looks

News  |  Weso

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Re-Uploaded Amid Drake Album Rollout

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close