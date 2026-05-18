Listen Live
Close
Local

Gunfire at Plainfield Gas Station Leads to Arrest

Police later found the man in Marion County and took him into custody.

Published on May 18, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Crime Scene
Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

PLAINFIELD, Ind –A man was arrested after firing shots into the air and inside a restroom at the GetGo gas station on East Main Street on Saturday following a crash in the parking lot, police said.

The crash happened outside the station as people were exchanging information. One of the people driving the car went back to his vehicle, grabbed a handgun and fired several rounds into the air, according to investigators. He then walked into the gas‑station bathroom and fired again before leaving.

No one was hurt.

Police later found the man in Marion County and took him into custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Gunfire at Plainfield Gas Station Leads to Arrest was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
Former President Obama Joins NYC Mayor Mamdani On A Visit To Child Care Center
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Barack Obama Calls for a Return to Kindness Over Clout and Materialism

Sports  |  Bonsu Thompson

The Playoffs Belong to Me: Wendell Carter Jr. Isn't Waiting His Turn

Events  |  Josie Pickens

Carrying It On for Assata Shakur, The Embodiment Of Black Liberation

Local  |  Staff

Woman Shot in Indianapolis During Attempted Robbery

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Motorcyclist Killed in Tippecanoe County Crash Involving School Bus

Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Keke Palmer & Lizzo Gave Sisterhood And Style At The ‘I Love Boosters’ Premiere

Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Gunfire at Plainfield Gas Station Leads to Arrest

Local  |  John Herrick

Day 1 of Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Rained Out

Local  |  Nick Cottongim

The Perfect Race Day Smoke: Central Indiana Cigars for the Month of May

Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Protests Call for Changes to Immigration System

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close