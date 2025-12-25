Barack Obama’s 2025 Music Picks Span Genres and Continents
Barack Obama’s 2025 Music Picks Span Genres and Continents
Former President Barack Obama has released his annual favorite music playlist for 2025, featuring a diverse range of artists and genres such as Olivia Dean, Kendrick Lamar, Burna Boy, and BLACKPINK. The compilation showcases a mix of familiar favorites and newer voices, reflecting Obama’s broad cultural taste and love for cross-genre collaborations. The playlist serves as a reflection of evolving cultural conversations and trends in mainstream music, highlighting the growing popularity of cross-cultural collaborations and genre fusion. Fans can explore Obama’s curated Spotify playlist, which includes exclusive tracks like a never-released demo from Lady Gaga’s 2025 studio sessions. Source: https://www.archyde.com/barack-obamas-2025-favorite-songs-a-global-playlist-from-lady-gaga-to-blackpink