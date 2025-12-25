Source: Rickey Smiley Morning Show / rickey smiley

Barack Obama’s 2025 Music Picks Span Genres and Continents

Former President Barack Obama has released his annual favorite music playlist for 2025, featuring a diverse range of artists and genres such as Olivia Dean, Kendrick Lamar, Burna Boy, and BLACKPINK. The compilation showcases a mix of familiar favorites and newer voices, reflecting Obama’s broad cultural taste and love for cross-genre collaborations. The playlist serves as a reflection of evolving cultural conversations and trends in mainstream music, highlighting the growing popularity of cross-cultural collaborations and genre fusion. Fans can explore Obama’s curated Spotify playlist, which includes exclusive tracks like a never-released demo from Lady Gaga’s 2025 studio sessions. Source: https://www.archyde.com/barack-obamas-2025-favorite-songs-a-global-playlist-from-lady-gaga-to-blackpink