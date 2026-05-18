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Day 1 of Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Rained Out

Published on May 18, 2026

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Source: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

SPEEDWAY, Ind.–Day one of qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 was rained out on Saturday.

Qualifying will now resume on Sunday. There will be a practice at 9:30 am and qualifying gets underway at 12 pm. The gates open at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 9 am.

The Top 12 and Fast Six rounds of qualifying will start at 4 pm. All 33 qualifiers will line up based on Friday’s qualifying draw and have one attempt to post a traditional four-lap qualifying speed and the opportunity to advance to subsequent qualifying rounds.

Initial qualifying runs will determine positions 13-33 with the fastest 12 qualifiers continuing directly to a Top 12 round. Those finishing seventh through 12th will fill out starting positions seven through 12 and then the fastest six will move to the Firestone Fast Six.

Tickets and paid parking for Saturday’s qualifying action will be honored on Sunday. It is the same case for suite and hospitality tickets that were purchased for Saturday’s events. Those tickets, however, will only grant those who bought the tickets general admission access to IMS, but not suite and hospitality access. Suite and hospitality parking purchased for Saturday will not be honored on Sunday.

The Monster Jam Power World Record Attempt is set for 3:15 pm.

Indiana National Guard Maj. Gen. Larry Muennich, the adjutant general, will deliver the Oath of Enlistment to 250 Hoosiers who will raise their right arms to protect and defend the Constitution. That ceremony is set for 10:45 am at the Pagoda Plaza at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Day 1 of Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Rained Out was originally published on wibc.com

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