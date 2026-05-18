TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a school bus in Tippecanoe County Friday afternoon.

Indiana State Police said troopers were called to the intersection of State Road 28 and County Road 400 East around 4 p.m. to investigate the multi-vehicle crash.

Troopers determined that the driver of the school bus from the Tippecanoe School Corporation was heading south on the country road and then stopped at the intersection with SR 28. As the bus started to turn left to go eastbound on SR 28, a motorcyclist

going westbound collided with the bus.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Four students from Wainwright Middle School were on the school bus with the bus driver at the time of the crash. No one on board was seriously hurt.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, EMS, and the Randolph/Clarks Hill Fire Department assisted state troopers at the scene of the crash.

Indiana State Police is investigating the incident.

Motorcyclist Killed in Tippecanoe County Crash Involving School Bus was originally published on wibc.com