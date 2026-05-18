Listen Live
Close
Local

Motorcyclist Killed in Tippecanoe County Crash Involving School Bus

Indiana State Police said the collision happened Friday afternoon at an intersection of a county road and a state road.

Published on May 18, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a school bus in Tippecanoe County Friday afternoon.

Indiana State Police said troopers were called to the intersection of State Road 28 and County Road 400 East around 4 p.m. to investigate the multi-vehicle crash.

Troopers determined that the driver of the school bus from the Tippecanoe School Corporation was heading south on the country road and then stopped at the intersection with SR 28. As the bus started to turn left to go eastbound on SR 28, a motorcyclist
going westbound collided with the bus.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Four students from Wainwright Middle School were on the school bus with the bus driver at the time of the crash. No one on board was seriously hurt.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, EMS, and the Randolph/Clarks Hill Fire Department assisted state troopers at the scene of the crash.

Indiana State Police is investigating the incident.

Indiana State Police

Motorcyclist Killed in Tippecanoe County Crash Involving School Bus was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
Former President Obama Joins NYC Mayor Mamdani On A Visit To Child Care Center
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Barack Obama Calls for a Return to Kindness Over Clout and Materialism

Sports  |  Bonsu Thompson

The Playoffs Belong to Me: Wendell Carter Jr. Isn't Waiting His Turn

Events  |  Josie Pickens

Carrying It On for Assata Shakur, The Embodiment Of Black Liberation

Local  |  Staff

Woman Shot in Indianapolis During Attempted Robbery

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Motorcyclist Killed in Tippecanoe County Crash Involving School Bus

Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Keke Palmer & Lizzo Gave Sisterhood And Style At The ‘I Love Boosters’ Premiere

Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Gunfire at Plainfield Gas Station Leads to Arrest

Local  |  John Herrick

Day 1 of Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Rained Out

Local  |  Nick Cottongim

The Perfect Race Day Smoke: Central Indiana Cigars for the Month of May

Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Protests Call for Changes to Immigration System

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close