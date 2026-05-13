Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The-Dream Names Beyoncé the Best Vocalist and Jay-Z the Best Songwriter

The-Dream artist rankings interview is giving music lovers an inside look at how one of the industry’s most respected hitmakers views the stars he has worked with. He reflects on these stars throughout his career.

During a recent appearance on the We Sound Crazy podcast, The-Dream shared his personal superlatives for several iconic collaborators. This sparked conversation across social media and among longtime R&B fans.

When asked about the best pure vocalist he has worked with, The-Dream did not hesitate to name Beyoncé. He praised her dedication to songwriting, artistry, and performance. He also explained that their creative partnership has reached a historic level in music culture.

In fact, he compared their body of work to legendary collaborations like Quincy Jones and Michael Jackson. He also compared it to Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis with Janet Jackson.

The-Dream artist rankings interview also gave flowers to Jay-Z, whom he called the best co-writer he has ever worked with. Referring to him as “Hov,” The-Dream highlighted Jay-Z’s lyrical instincts and ability to create timeless records.

Meanwhile, Rihanna earned the title of “most tardy,” though The-Dream made it clear the comment came with love. He joked that while she may arrive late, she always “brings the vibes.”

The interview also reflected on some of The-Dream’s biggest career moments. These included co-writing Rihanna’s massive hit “Umbrella” during a difficult personal season in his life.

Beyond the rankings, The-Dream discussed the artists and legends who shaped his musical ear. These included Quincy Jones, Otis Redding, Sam Cooke, and Al Green.

The-Dream artist rankings interview ultimately reminded fans just how much influence he has had behind the scenes of modern R&B and pop music.

Love All News? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

LISTEN LIVE | Sunday – Friday 10am – 3pm

RELATED | Stories

Patti LaBelle Recalls Meeting a Young Luther Vandross at the Apollo Theater

Timbaland Reveals How the Iconic “Pony” Sound Was Created by Accident

The Exhale podcast – Your Body Speaks Before You