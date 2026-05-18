Listen Live
Close
Local

Woman Shot in Indianapolis During Attempted Robbery

IMPD is investigating the incident, which happened early Saturday morning on the north side of Indy.

Published on May 18, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was shot during an attempted robbery on the city’s north side early Saturday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers went to the 2800 block of Barbary Lane at around 12:45 a.m. on the report that someone was shot.

When officers got to the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

IMPD believes that two people tried to rob the woman before shooting her.

Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers.

Woman Shot in Indianapolis During Attempted Robbery was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
Former President Obama Joins NYC Mayor Mamdani On A Visit To Child Care Center
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Barack Obama Calls for a Return to Kindness Over Clout and Materialism

Sports  |  Bonsu Thompson

The Playoffs Belong to Me: Wendell Carter Jr. Isn't Waiting His Turn

Events  |  Josie Pickens

Carrying It On for Assata Shakur, The Embodiment Of Black Liberation

Local  |  Staff

Woman Shot in Indianapolis During Attempted Robbery

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Motorcyclist Killed in Tippecanoe County Crash Involving School Bus

Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Keke Palmer & Lizzo Gave Sisterhood And Style At The ‘I Love Boosters’ Premiere

Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Gunfire at Plainfield Gas Station Leads to Arrest

Local  |  John Herrick

Day 1 of Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Rained Out

Local  |  Nick Cottongim

The Perfect Race Day Smoke: Central Indiana Cigars for the Month of May

Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Protests Call for Changes to Immigration System

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close