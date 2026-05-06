What's Trending: Celebrity Breakups, Viral Moments, and Lobster Leftovers

Megan Thee Stallion has the right to tell her own story, as Black women in the public eye are often second-guessed.

Commentators who claim disinterest yet insert themselves into private matters reveal media habits of amplifying certain voices over others.

Privilege and entitlement are highlighted when some respond oddly to moments of panic, while excess and inequality are reflected in untouched luxury meals.

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Jasmine Sanders and DL Hughley are back at it on The DL Hughley Show, serving up the latest “What’s Trending” with a sharp mix of celebrity news, media overreach, public behavior, and class optics. With humor leading the way, the conversation still landed on bigger questions many viewers are already asking online: Who gets to control a public story, why do commentators insert themselves into private matters, and what does privilege look like when real danger hits the room? Here’s a closer look at the topics that drove the segment.

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson’s Breakup Stirs Online Debate

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson, whose reported breakup has become fresh fuel for social media speculation. On the show, the discussion focused less on gossip and more on the reality of celebrity relationships in public view. When two high-profile figures live much of their lives in the spotlight, fans often treat every breakup as public property. Still, the segment made a clear point: Megan has the right to tell her own story. That framing matters, especially in a culture where Black women in the public eye are often second-guessed the moment they speak for themselves.



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Stephen A. Smith Draws Criticism for Weighing In

Jasmien and D.L. also took aim at Stephen A. Smith for commenting on the breakup while also claiming it was not really his business. That contradiction became the heart of the critique. If a commentator says he does not care, why step into the conversation at all? Hughley and the panel treated the moment as one more example of a larger media habit: turning a woman’s personal experience into a debate stage for someone else’s opinion. For an audience already tuned in to how media power works, the issue was not just celebrity chatter. It was about who gets amplified, who gets dismissed, and why certain voices always seem to rush in first.

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Agent Goes Viral After Refusing to Hit the Floor

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Another major story involved the man who went viral after staying seated and eating his salad during the assisnation scare at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. According to the segment, the man later explained that he had a bad back and did not want to lie on the dirty hotel floor in his tuxedo. That explanation only made the story more controversial. The panel’s reaction highlighted the disconnect between comfort and survival, with jokes landing alongside disbelief. Beneath the laughter was a serious point about privilege, entitlement, and the odd ways some people respond in moments of panic.

Untouched Lobster Dinners Become Their Own Story

The fate of uneaten meals from the event, especially the lobster and steak that never made it to guests after the disruption. What could have been a throwaway detail became a commentary on excess and inequality. The segment noted reports that thousands of dinners were preserved and donated, including to shelters for abused women and children. That detail gave the story a more humane ending, but not before raising questions about waste, value, and who ultimately benefits from luxury left behind.



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What's Trending: Celebrity Breakups, Viral Moments, and Lobster Leftovers was originally published on blackamericaweb.com