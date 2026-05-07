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Migos Reunite with Quavo and Offset Together

Migos Are Officially Back Together After Quavo and Offset Put Their Differences Aside

Published on May 6, 2026

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Quality Control/Migos/Motown Event
Source: ExclusiveAccess.net / ExclusiveAccess.Net

Migos Are Officially Back Together After Quavo and Offset Put Their Differences Aside

Migos are officially back together after Quavo and Offset put their differences aside. Quality Control announced the reunion with a photo of Offset and Quavo posing together, marking the first time the pair has come together in over two years. Following Offset’s departure from the group in mid-2022, Quavo and Takeoff operated as a duo under the name Unc & Phew. With no release date set for new music, fans can expect unreleased Takeoff tracks to potentially make the album’s final tracklist. Source: https://balleralert.com/migos-back-together/

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