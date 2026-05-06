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Win Tickets to Indy 500 Qualifying Weekend

The excitement is building at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and WTLC wants to send you to experience one of the biggest weekends in racing.

Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to PPG Presents Armed Forces Qualifying Weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Watch drivers in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES push their cars to the edge as they compete for the best starting spots in the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Every lap counts as the field prepares for racing’s biggest stage.

Fans will also have the opportunity to celebrate members of the United States Armed Forces while enjoying one of the fastest weekends in motorsports.

Five winners will each receive a pair of tickets to attend this unforgettable Indy 500 weekend event.

Enter below for your chance to win with WTLC.