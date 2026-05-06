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The 10 Most Expensive Cities For Gas In Indiana Right Now

Gas prices are continuing to rise across Indiana, and depending on where you live, filling up your tank could cost significantly more than the state average.

Published on May 6, 2026

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  • Indiana cities like Lafayette, Kokomo, and Columbus have some of the highest gas prices in the state.
  • Rising fuel costs are impacting commuters, road trippers, and everyday drivers across Indiana.
  • Factors like heavy traffic, college town demand, and regional market trends are contributing to the price hikes.
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Source: NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV / Getty

The 10 Most Expensive Cities For Gas In Indiana Right Now

Gas prices are continuing to rise across Indiana, and depending on where you live, filling up your tank could cost significantly more than the state average.

As of May 5, 2026, many Hoosiers are paying between $4.75 and $4.80 per gallon, while some cities are now creeping dangerously close to the $5 mark. From college towns to major metro areas, several parts of the state are feeling the pressure at the pump.

RELATED: Top 15 States With The Highest Gas Prices Right Now (May 2026)

RELATED: Indiana Gas Prices Soar, GasBuddy Weighs in on Iran Situation

RELATED: Rep Greg Porter: Gas Tax Suspension By Braun is Mostly Political Posturing

Here is a look at the 10 most expensive cities for gas in Indiana right now.

10. Evansville

Approx. $4.60 per gallon

Drivers in Evansville are paying more than many expected this spring. While it ranks lowest on this list, prices are still noticeably higher than what many Hoosiers are used to seeing.

9. Bloomington

Approx. $4.65 per gallon

Gas prices in Bloomington remain elevated as increased traffic and college town demand continue to impact local prices.

8. Michigan City / La Porte

Approx. $4.70 per gallon

Drivers near Michigan City and La Porte are continuing to see higher prices, partly due to regional and border market trends.

7. South Bend

Approx. $4.75 per gallon

Gas prices in South Bend are sitting right around the current state average, but costs continue trending upward heading deeper into May.

6. Elkhart

Approx. $4.78 per gallon

Northern Indiana drivers in Elkhart are also feeling the pressure, with prices steadily increasing over the last several days.

5. Terre Haute

Approx. $4.80 per gallon

Terre Haute remains among the more expensive places to fill up in Indiana right now as prices continue climbing across western Indiana.

4. Indianapolis

Approx. $4.82 per gallon

Drivers across Indianapolis are seeing some of the highest prices in central Indiana. Heavy traffic and metro demand continue pushing costs higher across the city.

3. Columbus

Approx. $4.84 per gallon

Columbus has quietly become one of the pricier places for gas in southern Indiana, with several stations nearing the $5 range.

2. Kokomo

Approx. $4.88 per gallon

Gas prices in Kokomo continue to rank among the highest in the state, making it one of the toughest places for drivers looking to save money at the pump.

1. Lafayette

Approx. $4.90 to $4.95 per gallon

Lafayette currently holds the title for the most expensive gas prices in Indiana. Some stations are now approaching the $5 per gallon mark as prices continue to rise statewide.

Whether you are commuting to work, heading out on a road trip, or just trying to make it through the week, Indiana drivers are definitely feeling the impact of rising fuel costs.

And with summer travel season approaching, prices may not be slowing down anytime soon.

RELATED: Top 15 States With The Highest Gas Prices Right Now (May 2026)

RELATED: Inflation Hit Highest 1 Month Spike In 4 Years Due To Iran War

RELATED: Indiana Gas Prices Soar, GasBuddy Weighs in on Iran Situation

RELATED: Rep Greg Porter: Gas Tax Suspension By Braun is Mostly Political Posturing

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Bloomington Columbus Elkhart Evansville Indianapolis Kokomo La Porte Michigan City South Bend Terre Haute
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