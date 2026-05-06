The 10 Most Expensive Cities For Gas In Indiana Right Now
- Indiana cities like Lafayette, Kokomo, and Columbus have some of the highest gas prices in the state.
- Rising fuel costs are impacting commuters, road trippers, and everyday drivers across Indiana.
- Factors like heavy traffic, college town demand, and regional market trends are contributing to the price hikes.
The 10 Most Expensive Cities For Gas In Indiana Right Now
Gas prices are continuing to rise across Indiana, and depending on where you live, filling up your tank could cost significantly more than the state average.
As of May 5, 2026, many Hoosiers are paying between $4.75 and $4.80 per gallon, while some cities are now creeping dangerously close to the $5 mark. From college towns to major metro areas, several parts of the state are feeling the pressure at the pump.
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Here is a look at the 10 most expensive cities for gas in Indiana right now.
10. Evansville
Approx. $4.60 per gallon
Drivers in Evansville are paying more than many expected this spring. While it ranks lowest on this list, prices are still noticeably higher than what many Hoosiers are used to seeing.
9. Bloomington
Approx. $4.65 per gallon
Gas prices in Bloomington remain elevated as increased traffic and college town demand continue to impact local prices.
8. Michigan City / La Porte
Approx. $4.70 per gallon
Drivers near Michigan City and La Porte are continuing to see higher prices, partly due to regional and border market trends.
7. South Bend
Approx. $4.75 per gallon
Gas prices in South Bend are sitting right around the current state average, but costs continue trending upward heading deeper into May.
6. Elkhart
Approx. $4.78 per gallon
Northern Indiana drivers in Elkhart are also feeling the pressure, with prices steadily increasing over the last several days.
5. Terre Haute
Approx. $4.80 per gallon
Terre Haute remains among the more expensive places to fill up in Indiana right now as prices continue climbing across western Indiana.
4. Indianapolis
Approx. $4.82 per gallon
Drivers across Indianapolis are seeing some of the highest prices in central Indiana. Heavy traffic and metro demand continue pushing costs higher across the city.
3. Columbus
Approx. $4.84 per gallon
Columbus has quietly become one of the pricier places for gas in southern Indiana, with several stations nearing the $5 range.
2. Kokomo
Approx. $4.88 per gallon
Gas prices in Kokomo continue to rank among the highest in the state, making it one of the toughest places for drivers looking to save money at the pump.
1. Lafayette
Approx. $4.90 to $4.95 per gallon
Lafayette currently holds the title for the most expensive gas prices in Indiana. Some stations are now approaching the $5 per gallon mark as prices continue to rise statewide.
Whether you are commuting to work, heading out on a road trip, or just trying to make it through the week, Indiana drivers are definitely feeling the impact of rising fuel costs.
And with summer travel season approaching, prices may not be slowing down anytime soon.
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