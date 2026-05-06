Source: NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV / Getty The 10 Most Expensive Cities For Gas In Indiana Right Now Gas prices are continuing to rise across Indiana, and depending on where you live, filling up your tank could cost significantly more than the state average. As of May 5, 2026, many Hoosiers are paying between $4.75 and $4.80 per gallon, while some cities are now creeping dangerously close to the $5 mark. From college towns to major metro areas, several parts of the state are feeling the pressure at the pump.

Here is a look at the 10 most expensive cities for gas in Indiana right now.

10. Evansville Approx. $4.60 per gallon Drivers in Evansville are paying more than many expected this spring. While it ranks lowest on this list, prices are still noticeably higher than what many Hoosiers are used to seeing.

9. Bloomington Approx. $4.65 per gallon Gas prices in Bloomington remain elevated as increased traffic and college town demand continue to impact local prices.

8. Michigan City / La Porte Approx. $4.70 per gallon Love All News? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Drivers near Michigan City and La Porte are continuing to see higher prices, partly due to regional and border market trends.

7. South Bend Approx. $4.75 per gallon Gas prices in South Bend are sitting right around the current state average, but costs continue trending upward heading deeper into May.

6. Elkhart Approx. $4.78 per gallon Northern Indiana drivers in Elkhart are also feeling the pressure, with prices steadily increasing over the last several days.

5. Terre Haute Approx. $4.80 per gallon Terre Haute remains among the more expensive places to fill up in Indiana right now as prices continue climbing across western Indiana.

4. Indianapolis Approx. $4.82 per gallon Drivers across Indianapolis are seeing some of the highest prices in central Indiana. Heavy traffic and metro demand continue pushing costs higher across the city.

3. Columbus Approx. $4.84 per gallon Columbus has quietly become one of the pricier places for gas in southern Indiana, with several stations nearing the $5 range.

2. Kokomo Approx. $4.88 per gallon Gas prices in Kokomo continue to rank among the highest in the state, making it one of the toughest places for drivers looking to save money at the pump.