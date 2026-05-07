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Bad Bunny Trademark: A New Era for Benito Antonio

Bad Bunny Filed to Trademark His Birth Name — What Could It Mean?

Published on May 6, 2026

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Bad Bunny explica por qué no tocará en EE. UU. en su gira
Source: http://www.facebook.com/BadBunnyOfficial / facebook.com/BadBunnyOfficial

Bad Bunny Filed to Trademark His Birth Name — What Could It Mean?

Bad Bunny made a splash at the Met Gala by dressing up as an abuelo, complete with intricate makeup. He also debuted a new logo featuring his birth name, Benito Antonio, sparking speculation among fans about a potential rebrand or new musical era. The musician has filed a trademark for “Benito Antonio,” hinting at a possible foray into the fashion industry with his own clothing brand. While details remain unconfirmed, the move suggests an entrepreneurial step for Bad Bunny and a way to honor his Puerto Rican roots. Source: https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-latin/bad-bunny-benito-antonio-trademark-1235558033

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