Bad Bunny Filed to Trademark His Birth Name — What Could It Mean?

Bad Bunny made a splash at the Met Gala by dressing up as an abuelo, complete with intricate makeup. He also debuted a new logo featuring his birth name, Benito Antonio, sparking speculation among fans about a potential rebrand or new musical era. The musician has filed a trademark for “Benito Antonio,” hinting at a possible foray into the fashion industry with his own clothing brand. While details remain unconfirmed, the move suggests an entrepreneurial step for Bad Bunny and a way to honor his Puerto Rican roots. Source: https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-latin/bad-bunny-benito-antonio-trademark-1235558033