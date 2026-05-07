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Coolio’s ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ Music Video Crosses 2 Billion Views on YouTube

Coolio’s music video for “Gangsta’s Paradise” has reached 2 billion views on YouTube, making it the first video by the late rapper to achieve this milestone. The song, featuring vocals by L.V., was the lead single from Coolio’s second studio album and spent three weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 in 1995. The track earned Coolio a Grammy for best rap solo performance and topped the Hot 100 Year-End chart in 1995. The song has been covered by various artists and was parodied by “Weird Al” Yankovic with “Amish Paradise.” Source: https://www.billboard.com/music/rb-hip-hop/coolio-gangstas-paradise-video-two-billion-views-youtube-1236240987/